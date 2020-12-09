SpaceX Starship high altitude test flight ends in a fiery explosion

SpaceX is finally close to performing a high-altitude test flight for a prototype of its Starship vehicle, after yesterday’s attempt was scrubbed by an auto-abort from its Raptor engines. The company is ready to try again today, and came within a couple of minutes of launching earlier before pausing the countdown and restarting.

Now the SpaceX live stream says it’s targeting a launch time of 5:40 PM ET, and if everything goes well then we will see Starship SN8 fly to an altitude of 12.5 km (41,000 feet) and attempt a record-setting “landing flip maneuver” on its way back to the base in Boca Chica, TX. For a more detailed way to follow the action, the enthusiasts at NASA Spaceflight also have a live feed that broadcasts from multiple angles with live commentary.