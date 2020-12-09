Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX

SpaceX Starship high altitude test flight ends in a fiery explosion

SpaceX successfully launched and flew the spacecraft before it exploded while landing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago
Comments
110 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
SpaceX Starship test flight
SpaceX

Sponsored Links

SpaceX is finally close to performing a high-altitude test flight for a prototype of its Starship vehicle, after yesterday’s attempt was scrubbed by an auto-abort from its Raptor engines. The company is ready to try again today, and came within a couple of minutes of launching earlier before pausing the countdown and restarting.

Now the SpaceX live stream says it’s targeting a launch time of 5:40 PM ET, and if everything goes well then we will see Starship SN8 fly to an altitude of 12.5 km (41,000 feet) and attempt a record-setting “landing flip maneuver” on its way back to the base in Boca Chica, TX. For a more detailed way to follow the action, the enthusiasts at NASA Spaceflight also have a live feed that broadcasts from multiple angles with live commentary.

SpaceX Starship test flight
SpaceX

Update (6 PM ET): After a successful launch, the Starship rose and successfully maneuvered its way to the landing area. However, it appeared that the spacecraft didn’t slow down enough for a proper landing, and it exploded in thrilling fashion. The moment recalls the many attempts we saw of Falcon 9 landings that didn’t quite work out until, of course, they did.

On the live feed, SpaceX said the test was successful and noted it would be moving on to testing the SN9 prototype next. Elon Musk tweeted “Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point!” In a follow-up, he explained the landing, saying that low fuel header tank pressure during the landing burn contributed to the high touchdown velocity and the massive explosion. The good news, is that the team got “all the data we needed” and it appears everything is in order for future tests.

SpaceX Starship test flight
SpaceX
In this article: SN8, test flight, SpaceX, starship, high altitude, Elon Musk, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
110 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch SpaceX attempt its first high-altitude Starship test flight

Watch SpaceX attempt its first high-altitude Starship test flight

View
Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface adds user profiles and a new look

Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface adds user profiles and a new look

View
Watch SpaceX's Starship attempt high-altitude flight (update: womp womp)

Watch SpaceX's Starship attempt high-altitude flight (update: womp womp)

View
Minecraft with ray tracing is out for all Windows 10 players

Minecraft with ray tracing is out for all Windows 10 players

View
Adobe bids farewell to Flash Player in its final update

Adobe bids farewell to Flash Player in its final update

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr