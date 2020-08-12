Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Gene Blevins / reuters

Watch SpaceX's Starship attempt high-altitude flight (Update: womp womp)

The company hopes to clear 41,000 feet.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Starship SN8 of SpaceX is pictured days before a test launch of the company's new super heavy-lift Starship rocket from their facilities in this small town of Boca Chica, Texas, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins REFILE - CORRECTING CITY
Gene Blevins / reuters

Sponsored Links

Taking off from Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX plans to launch its 160-foot tall prototype Starship spacecraft to a height of 12.5km (41,000 feet) above the surface and safely return to its launch pad. The company has set a launch window beginning at 5:30pm ET and you can see it live via SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

Plans have been in place to conduct this test for several months. Originally slated to fly as high as 60,000 feet, that mark was reduced to 50,000 feet in September and has since been lowered again. However, following a successful static engine test in late November, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the company was pressing ahead with the high altitude test and would conduct it “imminently.” Turns out that meant today.

Update 5:40pm ET 12/8/20: Nope, not happening today. The launch countdown struck zero but the Starship’s engines appear to have failed to ignite. As such, the test flight has been called off for the day. Stay tuned to Engadget for more updates on what went wrong and when SpaceX might try again.

In this article: spacex, Starship, space, Boca Chica, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pornhub ends unverified uploads and bans downloads

Pornhub ends unverified uploads and bans downloads

View
The fastest-selling PC game ever is a 'World of Warcraft' expansion

The fastest-selling PC game ever is a 'World of Warcraft' expansion

View
Apple unveils AirPods Max, its first over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

Apple unveils AirPods Max, its first over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

View
CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers

CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers

View
Watch SpaceX's Starship attempt its first high-altitude flight at 5:30 ET

Watch SpaceX's Starship attempt its first high-altitude flight at 5:30 ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr