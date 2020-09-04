SpaceX sends its Starship on a second 150m test flight

About a month ago, SpaceX pulled off a first hop test for one of its Starship prototypes, and now it has repeated the feat. SN6 looks a lot like its predecessor SN5, with both missing a nose cone and fins, which makes them resemble a rocket-powered silo rising about 500 feet above the ground. In a tweet Elon Musk — who called a previous prototype a flying water tower — tweeted “Turns out you can make anything fly haha.”

Second 150m flight test of Starship pic.twitter.com/ROa0kQZXLI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2020

Video of the event in Boca Chica, TX has been captured both by outside observers and SpaceX itself, which also provides some camera angles captured from the vehicle itself. After some short hops, Musk has said the next step will be to apply the missing flaps and attempt high altitude tests. The plan is for its Starship to eventually be capable of multiple flights in a day, possibly launching from spaceports at sea, but we’re not quite there yet.