‘Spider-Man 2’ will let you swap between Peter and Miles with the push of a button Both Spider-Men will have their own skill trees, as well as a shared one.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay that Sony showed during last week’s PlayStation Showcase shed some light on what it will be like to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the same game. During a spectacular set piece, the action switched between the two characters. One of the burning questions fans were left with was how swapping between the Spider-Men would work throughout the single-player game, and now developer Insomniac has provided an answer.

"When you're playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles... it's done in service to the story when we're making those switches, for sure," Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar told Eurogamer . "We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles and we have content where you can play either. You'll be able to, in the open world, freely switch between them with a simple button press."

It seems that the Grand Theft Auto V-style character switching will happen swiftly too, thanks to the PS5’s capabilities. One of the early examples of the console’s speedy loading times was seen in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, where players could use the fast travel system to get from one end of Manhattan to the other in just a couple of seconds.

In addition, Miles and Peter will each have their own skill trees, and there will be a third one that they share so you can use some of the same abilities with either character. "We saw in the gameplay reveal where Miles has the evolved Venom powers, whereas Peter has the Symbiote abilities. And so those, those change a bit of how you play, and you can upgrade those in their respective trees as well,” game director Ryan Smith said.

Meanwhile, by expanding to Queens and Brooklyn in the sequel, Insomniac says the sequel’s map is around double the size of the previous two games. “Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you’ll find them different from Manhattan,” Intihar said in a Gematsu translation of a Famitsu interview. “We’ve prepared some unexpected situations we haven’t done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you’ll look forward to them.”

Insomniac hasn’t revealed a release date for Spider-Man 2. However, it said the PlayStation 5 exclusive is still on track to arrive this fall.