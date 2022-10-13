'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is coming to PC on November 18th

You won't have to wait too much longer to play the other remastered Spider-Man game on your computer. Insomniac and Nixxes have announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on PC November 18th through the Epic Games Store and Steam. The port offers visual upgrades beyond the PS5 version, including ray-traced shadows for outdoor light. It also supports PC-oriented features, including ultra-wide monitors and DLSS 3 upscaling on GeForce RTX 40 cards. As you might guess, though, the graphical splendor comes at a cost — you won't skirt by on a years-old system.

Miles Morales will play on as little as a fourth-gen Intel Core i3 (or its AMD equivalent), 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 950-level card and a conventional hard drive. However, you'll be stuck playing at 720p with "very low" graphics settings. The recommendations jump to much more recent hardware (including an SSD) if you want high detail, 4K or any kind of ray-tracing. And be prepared to spend a small fortune if you want the "ultimate" ray-traced visuals. The developers recommend a 12th-gen Core i7 or fifth-gen Ryzen 9, RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6950 XT video and 32GB of RAM.

We wouldn't buy a new PC just for Miles Morales. However, the game was easily one of the best PS5 launch titles. While it's shorter than the original Spider-Man, it's full of well-developed characters and a vibrant neighborhood you want to save. Throw in a few new mechanics (including invisibility and a bonus feline companion) and it's worth a spin, even if you've never played the first title.