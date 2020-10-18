Spotify will let artists and labels promote songs in recommendations

Spotify will soon test a way for artists and labels to promote songs in your recommendations. They’ll be able to flag music they want to spread the word about to Spotify's algorithms.
The service suggests artists could use the option to spotlight a new song, an album anniversary or a track that’s going viral. Spotify claims the tool will give artists a greater say in how people discover their music on its platform. You might be more likely to check out the rest of their work if, say, their most radio-friendly song lands in your recommendations instead of a live version of a B-side.