Spotify is adding users faster than it thought it would

The company took in correspondingly more revenue, pulling in €1.98 billion ($2.32 billion), or 14 percent more than last quarter. However, it still lost €101 million ($118 million), where last year at the same time it actually made a €241 million ($282 million) profit. That’s because it’s been discounting family plans in some regions to attract new users, which significantly lowered the revenue per user. At the same time, Spotify said it would increase prices in certain regions where it’s well positioned against the competition.

On the content side, Spotify said music releases were up 13 percent over the last quarter, with Taylor Swift’s Folklore album setting a record for the most first-day streams by a female artist. The company now counts 1.9 million podcasts, up 19 percent, including exclusives from Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and Joe Rogan. The latter was recently criticized for interviewing Infowars host Alex Jones, who has been banned from multiple platforms. A Spotify executive reportedly defended the decision in an internal letter seen by Buzzfeed.