Spotify is adding users faster than it thought it would

After a short COVID-19 related slump in Q1 2020 and a rebound in Q2, Spotify saw big growth in subscriber numbers for its latest earnings period. The service now counts 320 million active and 144 million paid users, up from 299 million and 138 million last quarter, beating its own estimates. The company chalked that up to more users listening in both their cars and homes, even above its pre-pandemic peak.
Spotify’s launch in Russia also helped, with the company calling it the “most successful new market launch to date.” The company’s subscriber numbers tower over its closest rivals, with Amazon Music and Apple Music counting 55 million and 60 million paid subscribers, respectively.