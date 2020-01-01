Spotify says listener habits are almost back to pre-pandemic levels

Spotify’s second-quarter earnings report doesn’t just tell us how many people are using the service, and how much money it lost. The documents also reveal how far people have gone back to living their normal lives after some of the COVID-19 lockdowns were relaxed. According to the streaming company, it’s seen “in-car listening” stats rebound to just 10 percent less than what it was before lockdowns began.

And the pandemic hasn’t exactly hurt the company’s quest to be the first to break the coveted 300 million user mark. Spotify revealed that its total user base has grown to 299 million, with business still booming as people get back to work and businesses start buying ads again. Oh, and of that figure, 138 million are paying for Premium, with the remainder using the ad-supported version of the platform.