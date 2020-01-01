'The Michelle Obama Podcast' debuts July 29th on Spotify

Last month, Spotify announced that it had signed the Obama’s Higher Ground production company to an exclusive streaming deal, and today we’re seeing the first fruit of that. Michelle Obama revealed on Twitter that her inaugural podcast, simply entitled The Michelle Obama Podcast, will debut July 29th on Spotify.

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” the former first lady said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”