Spotify users are flocking to ‘chill’ playlists during COVID-19

“Every day now looks like the weekend,” says Spotify's newest financial report, and one of the earliest looks at how COVID-19 impacts streaming businesses. The music and podcast company, as expected, saw user growth increase, with 286 million total users and 130 million paying customers. That helped it bring in €1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) revenue, with operating losses falling to just €17 million ($18.4 million). But the numbers aren’t as interesting as Spotify’s insights into how the global crisis has impacted what its users are doing.
For instance, Spotify says that the number of users connecting to the platform through their cars, wearables and desktop browsers drop double digits. But that rather than those subscribers deserting the platform, they’re now just accessing music through their TVs and game consoles. Growth in those areas is “in excess of 50 percent over the same time period,” with game consoles suddenly becoming a “top 2 or 3 platform in terms of consumption,” especially for free users.