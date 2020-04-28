Anchor converts your video calls into podcasts

One thing to keep in mind is that some platforms require you to upgrade to their premium tier to download a backup of your video chats. Each service also has a slightly different process for recording your calls -- but the short of it is that you'll be able to use material from any platform that outputs .mp4 and .mov files. That said, it's a bit tricky to use the feature with YouTube since Google doesn't offer an official way to download a backup of your videos -- but if you have the original, you'll be good to go.

The new feature is a smart complement to the Record with Friends update Anchor released last month. The tool allows you to easily invite guests, even if they don't have an Anchor account, to join one of your recordings.