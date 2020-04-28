Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anchor / Spotify

Anchor converts your video calls into podcasts

Turn those frequent quarantine chats into audio episodes.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
44m ago
Anchor Video Chat conversion feature
Anchor / Spotify

Spotify's Anchor app is adding yet more functionality to help make producing podcasts more accessible. Starting today, you can use the platform to convert your Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, FaceTime, Twitch and Instagram Live video calls into podcast material.

To use the feature, you'll first need to upload a recording of your conversation to Anchor's website. Once the file is online, Anchor will automatically add the resulting audio clip to your library and episode builder. From there, you can edit and trim the segment as needed, as well as add background music, sound effects and other voice recordings to build out an episode. 

One thing to keep in mind is that some platforms require you to upgrade to their premium tier to download a backup of your video chats. Each service also has a slightly different process for recording your calls -- but the short of it is that you'll be able to use material from any platform that outputs .mp4 and .mov files. That said, it's a bit tricky to use the feature with YouTube since Google doesn't offer an official way to download a backup of your videos -- but if you have the original, you'll be good to go. 

The new feature is a smart complement to the Record with Friends update Anchor released last month. The tool allows you to easily invite guests, even if they don't have an Anchor account, to join one of your recordings.  

