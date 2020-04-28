Anchor converts your video calls into podcasts

Spotify's Anchor app is adding yet more functionality to help make producing podcasts more accessible. Starting today, you can use the platform to convert your Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, FaceTime, Twitch and Instagram Live video calls into podcast material.
To use the feature, you'll first need to upload a recording of your conversation to Anchor's website. Once the file is online, Anchor will automatically add the resulting audio clip to your library and episode builder. From there, you can edit and trim the segment as needed, as well as add background music, sound effects and other voice recordings to build out an episode.