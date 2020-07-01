Latest in Gear

Image credit: Spotify

Spotify brings its Premium Duo plan to the US

Ad-free streaming for two people for $12.99 a month.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Spotify Premium Duo
Spotify

Streaming services have been offering family plans for years. While the terms and prices may change, the basic premise is the same: save money on a monthly subscription with accounts for multiple people “under one roof.” Spotify has offered is ad-free Premium streaming to families for a while now, but not every household needs six accounts — or even four log-ins. The company created its Premium Duo tier for two people in the same house, but it has been limited to Latin America and a few countries in Europe. Today, the Duo plan makes its US debut as part of another round of expansion.

Like Premium Family does for up to six accounts, Premium Duo gives you access to ad-free streaming for two people for less than the cost of two separate subscriptions. It isn’t as good of a deal as the Family plan, but it will still save you some money. The $12.99 monthly rate is sure to be more attractive than paying $9.99 each for two accounts. The catch, of course, is that you have to live at the same home address as the person you’re sharing with. In addition to the cost savings, Spotify offers Duo plan users a regularly updated playlist of music that you both listen to regularly. Each person gets their own account, so you don’t have to worry about annoying the other person with your guilty pleasures.

Spotify has been testing Premium Duo since March of 2019. Initially, it was only available in Denmark, Ireland and Poland. The company expanded to 14 Latin American countries last September, including Mexico, Peru, Argentina and more. Spotify says the tally now stands at 55 countries total with today’s additions, but other than the US, there wasn’t a list of those other locales. When that info is available, we’ll be sure to update this post.

In this article: spotify, premium, spotify premium, premium duo, family plan, music, music streaming, audio, news, gear, entertainment
