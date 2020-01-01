Spotify debuts podcast charts to let you know what's popular

Spotify has made a serious commitment to podcasts over the last few years, and today the streaming service is debuting its newest tool for listeners in the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Germany and Australia. Like the company does for music, Spotify will now offer charts that rank the most popular shows based on audience and the biggest trending selections. They’re called Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts, and they’ll be easy to find under Browse > Podcasts > Podcast Charts on both iOS and Android.

Top Podcasts will keep tabs on the “overall most popular podcasts” based on “recent listener numbers.” Spotify says it will update the list monthly so that it remains accurate. Trending Podcasts will be ranked by algorithms that facilitate “discovery of newly-launched shows.” Basically, it will compile the fast climbers to provide you with new shows to listen to. The company explains that the charts will also be available for each category. For example, you’ll be able to see the most popular news or true crime podcasts ranked.