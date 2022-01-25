Life is Strange remasters will join the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st

Stadia Pro members will be able to claim a couple of notable games at no additional cost next week. Following a delay , Square Enix's Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered will hit various platforms ( but not Switch ) on February 1st , and subscribers can snag them on the same day.

The most recent game in the well-regarded, narrative-heavy series, Life is Strange: True Colors , landed on Stadia and elsewhere on September 10th.

Five other games will join the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st: Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale, Merek's Market, Phogs and One Hand Clapping. Subscribers can add those titles to their library and play them for as long as their Stadia Pro membership remains active.