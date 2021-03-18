The next Life is Strange game is coming to consoles and PC on September 10th

As promised, a new game in the Life is Strange series is coming, and you'll be able to play it soon. Life is Strange: True Colors comes out on September 10th. What's more, this time around Square Enix isn't doing an episodic release. Instead, you'll be able to play the game from start to finish on day one of its availability.

True Colors features a new cast lead by 21-year-old Alex Chen, who is voiced by actor Erika Mori. Alex moves to the fictional town of Haven Springs in Colorado to reunite with her estranged brother Gabe. What starts as an opportunity for a fresh start turns into tragedy, with Gabe passing away in an "accident." It's up to Alex, using her powers of empathy, to unravel the mystery of her brother's death. Life is Strange: True Colors comes courtesy of Deck Nine. This isn't the studio's first time taking on the beloved series. It also worked on Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

And speaking of Before the Storm, it's getting a remaster alongside the original Life is Strange. According to Square Enix, the two games will feature "vastly improved character animation" thanks to full facial motion capture. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One this fall. Meanwhile, you'll be able to play Life is Strange: True Colors on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. An Ultimate Edition of the game will come with the Remastered Collection.