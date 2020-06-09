Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Star Trek: Discovery

'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 trailer shows the crew landing in the future

Season 3 will be out for streaming on October 15th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
21m ago
CBS All Access has released the official trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, giving you a glimpse of what’s in store for its characters after they went into a wormhole last season. It shows Commander Michael Burnham and the rest of the USS Discovery crew make a one-way trip and land in an unknown future where the Federation has mostly collapsed. They must now work together and with newfound friends to restore the interstellar government.

Star Trek: Discovery finished filming for its third season before COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place, allowing CBS to make it available for streaming on October 15th as planned. It’s exclusive to All Access in the US, but it will be out on Netflix for the rest of the world on October 16th. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green has unveiled the trailer, which you can watch above, during the Star Trek: Discovery panel at CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration. If you’ve been a fan of the series from the start, you’ll also notice that the trailer debuts a new series logo — one that CBS says represents the show’s jump into the future.

In this article: Star Trek, season 3, trailer, star trek discovery, news, entertainment
