'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 trailer shows the crew landing in the future

Star Trek: Discovery finished filming for its third season before COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place, allowing CBS to make it available for streaming on October 15th as planned. It’s exclusive to All Access in the US, but it will be out on Netflix for the rest of the world on October 16th. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green has unveiled the trailer, which you can watch above, during the Star Trek: Discovery panel at CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration. If you’ve been a fan of the series from the start, you’ll also notice that the trailer debuts a new series logo — one that CBS says represents the show’s jump into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery