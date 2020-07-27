‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 starts streaming on October 15th

In a welcome change, here’s some news about something that hasn’t been delayed too much by COVID-19. The third season of Star Trek: Discovery will start streaming on CBS All Access on October 15th. As was the case with previous seasons, the 13 episodes will debut weekly instead of all at the same time.

A teaser video doesn’t show much beyond Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) sticking a ragged Federation flag into the ground on a barren planet, but there’ll surely be a proper trailer or two in the coming months. Filming on season 3 wrapped before lockdown measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 were enforced in March. According to Deadline, it sees the crew of the USS Discovery travel into “an unknown future far from the home they once knew” and work with new friends “to restore hope to the Federation.”