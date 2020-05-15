Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: CBS

'Strange New Worlds' is the latest Star Trek series for CBS All Access

The show will feature some of the best parts of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
35m ago
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
CBS

The best characters of Star Trek: Discovery season two are getting their own show. On Friday, CBS announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new All Access series that will see Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn reprise their roles as Captain Pike, Spock and Number One. 

Strange New Worlds will take place aboard the Enterprise about a decade before James T. Kirk became the ship's captain. In a way, the new series is the franchise coming full circle, as Pike was the captain of the Enterprise in "The Cage," the initially unaired pilot episode of The Original Series. Some of the best moments of Discovery season two wove in Captain Pike's backstory and ultimate fate. The Short Treks that featured Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn sharing the screen were another highlight of Discovery's second season.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek." 

We don’t have a release date yet, but it appears contentious Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman will play a role in Strange New Worlds. CBS says he helped write the series premiere and is serving as an executive producer. It’s not a surprise to see the company greenlight yet another Star Trek series. There had been rumors of a Captain Pike spin-off for months ahead of today’s announcement, and CBS says it’s also developing a series that follows Michelle Yeoh’s Discovery character.

In this article: star trek, star trek discovery, star trek strange new worlds, cbs, cbs all acess, streaming, av, streaming video, news, entertainment
