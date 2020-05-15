'Strange New Worlds' is the latest Star Trek series for CBS All Access

The best characters of Star Trek: Discovery season two are getting their own show. On Friday, CBS announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new All Access series that will see Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn reprise their roles as Captain Pike, Spock and Number One.

Strange New Worlds will take place aboard the Enterprise about a decade before James T. Kirk became the ship's captain. In a way, the new series is the franchise coming full circle, as Pike was the captain of the Enterprise in "The Cage," the initially unaired pilot episode of The Original Series. Some of the best moments of Discovery season two wove in Captain Pike's backstory and ultimate fate. The Short Treks that featured Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn sharing the screen were another highlight of Discovery's second season.