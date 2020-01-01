CBS plans to overhaul All Access with more shows and live sports

You probably know CBS All Access as little more than a home for new Star Trek shows, but ViacomCBS is determined to improve the streaming service’s reputation. The media giant is “accelerating” plans to revamp All Access by adding much more content beyond conventional CBS material and a handful of originals. You can expect it to bring in material from each of the company’s brands, including BET, Comedy Central and Paramount. A host of live material will also be on tap, such as news and (eventually) sports.

ViacomCBS said to expect “major changes” in the summer, but some of the reform is starting now. All Access has added over 100 Paramount movies. Many of these are back catalog titles like the Godfather trilogy, An Inconvenient Truth and The Hours, but this does give you something to watch in between Discovery and Picard seasons.