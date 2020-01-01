Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Presley Ann via Getty Images

HBO Max arrives on May 27th

WarnerMedia finally confirmed a launch date for the streaming service.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Kevin Reilly, Content Officer of HBO Max and President of TNT, TBS, & TruTV, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Presley Ann via Getty Images

WarnerMedia finally confirmed that HBO Max will launch on May 27th. For months, the company has been promising the streaming service would be ready this May, but it hadn’t revealed a specific date.

When it arrives, HBO Max will deliver 10,000 hours of content, including a handful of launch day premieres. There’s Love Life, a comedy starring Anna Kendrick; On the Record, a Sundance documentary; Legendary, a series about an underground ballroom dance competition; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube’s LaurDIY; the new Looney Tunes Cartoons; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show.

We knew that HBO Max will include the entire HBO service, plus select Warner Bros. titles and originals. A few months ago, HBO Max announced that it was forming a production company dedicated to streaming films, and it has promised Friends, The Wire and a Theranos documentary.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month for people. It is a free upgrade for HBO Now subscribers, and AT&T customers will also get free access.

