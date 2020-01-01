HBO Max arrives on May 27th

WarnerMedia finally confirmed that HBO Max will launch on May 27th. For months, the company has been promising the streaming service would be ready this May, but it hadn’t revealed a specific date.
When it arrives, HBO Max will deliver 10,000 hours of content, including a handful of launch day premieres. There’s Love Life, a comedy starring Anna Kendrick; On the Record, a Sundance documentary; Legendary, a series about an underground ballroom dance competition; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube’s LaurDIY; the new Looney Tunes Cartoons; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show.