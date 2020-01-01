HBO Max arrives on May 27th

Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27.



Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

We knew that HBO Max will include the entire HBO service, plus select Warner Bros. titles and originals. A few months ago, HBO Max announced that it was forming a production company dedicated to streaming films, and it has promised Friends, The Wire and a Theranos documentary.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month for people. It is a free upgrade for HBO Now subscribers, and AT&T customers will also get free access.