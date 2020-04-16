Classic Star Wars podracing game comes to PS4 and Switch on May 12th

Another classic Star Wars game is landing on modern consoles after Jedi Academy. An updated version of Star Wars Episode I: Racer will be available on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on May 12th. The sci-fi racing game based on the podracing sequence in Episode I was originally released for the Nintendo 64 and PC back in 1999. Now it’s back with modernized controls for new consoles.

Texas-based developer Aspyr, which was was also behind the new version of Jedi Academy, updated Episode I: Racer for the Switch and the PS4. The company’s VP of publishing, Elizabeth Howard, said in a statement: