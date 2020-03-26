Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy' is now available on Switch and PS4

The classic game has been updated with modern controls.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
22m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the classic action game originally released in 2003, has arrived on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. The game puts you in the role of a new student at Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy and will have you fighting a mysterious Sith cult across the galaxy. Unlike other games with a set main character, Jedi Academy lets you customize your character's species, appearance and gender -- it even lets you forge your own lightsaber design from different hilts and saber colors.

In single-player mode, you'll have to complete missions assigned by Luke and your instructor Kyle Katarn. But you can also play with up to 16 players in six online multiplayer modes if you'd rather enjoy the game with friends. Aspyr, the company that worked on and published the PS4 port, updated the game's controls for the modern console. It also developed and published a port for the Nintendo Switch, which the gaming giant announced through its Direct Mini presentation.

In case Jedi Academy's release puts you in the mood for more classic Star Wars games, you may want to keep an eye out for more announcements from Aspyr and LucasArts. They're also updating the '90s racing game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which could come out for the PS4 and the Switch this spring.

In this article: gaming, internet, PS4, sony, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

View
YouTube Music's redesigned playback screen includes lyrics

YouTube Music's redesigned playback screen includes lyrics

View
'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr