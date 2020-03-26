'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy' is now available on Switch and PS4

In single-player mode, you'll have to complete missions assigned by Luke and your instructor Kyle Katarn. But you can also play with up to 16 players in six online multiplayer modes if you'd rather enjoy the game with friends. Aspyr, the company that worked on and published the PS4 port, updated the game's controls for the modern console. It also developed and published a port for the Nintendo Switch, which the gaming giant announced through its Direct Mini presentation.

In case Jedi Academy's release puts you in the mood for more classic Star Wars games, you may want to keep an eye out for more announcements from Aspyr and LucasArts. They're also updating the '90s racing game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which could come out for the PS4 and the Switch this spring.