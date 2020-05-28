Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ILMxLAB / Lucasfilm

A ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ VR game is coming later this year

It's a collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Concept Art
ILMxLAB / Lucasfilm

Disney has form when it comes to turning its theme park attractions into movies, but what about a movie that’s become a theme park attraction becoming a VR game? That’s the pitch for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which was announced by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios. As the name implies, it’s a spin off from the attraction at Disneyland and Disney World that’s set around the Black Spire Outpost

The announcement is fairly terse, but xLAB head Vicki Dobbs Beck says that the title will be an “action-packed adventure.” Beck adds that the story will feature “consequential choices that drive your experience forward.” Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge says that the game will enable you to “discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu,” the location of Galaxy’s Edge. 

There’s no word on when it’ll be available beyond later this year, but we do know that the title will be set between The Last Jedi and The One We Don’t Talk About

In this article: Disney, Lucasfilm, Star Wars, Oculus, ILMxLAB, Galaxy's Edge, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

View
The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View
Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr