A ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ VR game is coming later this year

Disney has form when it comes to turning its theme park attractions into movies, but what about a movie that’s become a theme park attraction becoming a VR game? That’s the pitch for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which was announced by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios. As the name implies, it’s a spin off from the attraction at Disneyland and Disney World that’s set around the Black Spire Outpost.

The announcement is fairly terse, but xLAB head Vicki Dobbs Beck says that the title will be an “action-packed adventure.” Beck adds that the story will feature “consequential choices that drive your experience forward.” Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge says that the game will enable you to “discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu,” the location of Galaxy’s Edge.