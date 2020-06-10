Starbucks pauses all social media ads over hate speech concerns

Starbucks is joining the chorus of major brands withdrawing ads from social networks to highlight complaints about online hate speech. The coffee chain announced it would “pause” ads on all social networking platforms, not just Facebook, while it held internal discussions with civil rights groups and partners. “More must be done” to create inclusive online spaces, Starbucks said, and that meant having both companies and politicians cooperate.

The restaurant explained to The Verge that it would still run ads on YouTube, and would still write social media posts that aren’t paid promotions. It didn’t provide a timetable for the ad freeze. Most other companies boycotting social networks are withholding ads for July.