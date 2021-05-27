Steam's latest sale offers discounts on dozens of open-world games

Steam's latest sale is up and running with a focus on open-world games. The storefront is calling this a "celebration of infinite exploration" and it runs until 1PM ET on May 31st.

Unsurprisingly, there are discounts on several RPGs and action-adventure titles. Cyberpunk 2077 is down 20 percent to $48, Red Dead Redemption 2 is 33 percent off at $40.19 and Sea of Thieves is half off at $20. Among the other titles on sale are Death Stranding (half off at $30). Monster Hunter: World ($20 after a reduction of 34 percent), Rust (a third off at $26.79) and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (down 80 percent to $8).

Borderlands 3, which will soon support cross-play on all platforms except PlayStation 4 and PS5, has a hefty discount as well. Steam has slashed price by two-thirds to $19.79. Meanwhile, No Man's Sky is half off at $30. There are dozens of other games in the sale, including racing, survival, strategy and simulation titles.

Before you go rushing to Steam to buy some of these games, it's worth noting Epic Games Store is running a Mega Sale until June 17 with several deeper discounts. After applying the Epic coupon (worth an extra $10 off a game that costs at least $15), Cyberpunk 2077 is $38, Red Dead Redemption 2 is $30.19 and Death Stranding costs $14.