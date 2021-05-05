Epic's Mega Sale is back with discounts, coupons and a free copy of 'NBA 2K21'

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale is back, and so is the Epic Coupon. For those who need a refresher on how the system works, here it is. Each time you buy a single game that costs $15 or more, Epic will give you a $10 coupon you can use toward your next purchase. As long as the next game you want is also $15 or more, you'll get another coupon. And so it goes.

Some of the more notable games Epic has discounted include Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (25 percent off), Cyberpunk 2077 (20 percent off), Death Stranding (60 percent), Disco Elysium (25 percent off), Hades (20 percent off) and Metro Exodus (60 percent off). If you don't mind spending more money upfront, the EA and Ubisoft collections offer a lot of value. You can get the Star Wars Triple Bundle, which includes Squadrons, Fallen Order and Battlefront II, for 50 percent off. Either way, keep an eye out for games that cost just over $15 to keep the coupon machine going.

And if spending money on a game isn't something you can justify right now, not to worry. It's no GTA V, but you can get a free copy of NBA 2K21 until May 27th. Epic will offer a new free game that same day. The sale goes until June 17th.