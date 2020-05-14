Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

As expected, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is the Epic Games Store's latest free game. Starting today through to May 21st, you can download the 2013 open-world game for without paying anything — provided you're willing to install the Epic Games Store launcher on your PC or Mac, of course.

Once you've claimed your copy of GTA V, you'll also want to check out the rest of the store. That's because a lot of the games that are available through the Epic Games Store, including many of its exclusives, are on sale until June 11th. You can get up to 50 percent off games like Control, Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds. Additionally, Epic is giving everyone a free coupon. You can use it to get a $10 discount on games that cost $14 or more. If you end up using the coupon, you'll get another one when you complete a purchase.