Image credit: Rockstar Games

Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

But you may have to wait to claim your copy.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago
Grand Theft Auto V
Rockstar Games

As expected, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is the Epic Games Store's latest free game. Starting today through to May 21st, you can download the 2013 open-world game for without paying anything — provided you're willing to install the Epic Games Store launcher on your PC or Mac, of course.

Once you've claimed your copy of GTA V, you'll also want to check out the rest of the store. That's because a lot of the games that are available through the Epic Games Store, including many of its exclusives, are on sale until June 11th. You can get up to 50 percent off games like ControlRed Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds. Additionally, Epic is giving everyone a free coupon. You can use it to get a $10 discount on games that cost $14 or more. If you end up using the coupon, you'll get another one when you complete a purchase.  

It's probably best to wait before you try and load up the store. The massive influx of people trying to get GTA V for free has strained the Epic Games Store to its breaking point. When we attempted to visit the store, we got a 500 error in a variety of languages. It appears that traffic is also causing issues with Fortnite.

In this article: mac, video games, gta 5, gta v, grand theft auto, pc, epic games store, personal computing, epic games, rockstar, news, gaming
