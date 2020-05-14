It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

Epic Games Store gives away free games every week, and it’s next one could be its biggest giveaway yet. A since-deleted tweet from the company’s official Twitter account suggests that gamers could soon snag the mega-popular GTA V for free, to keep forever.
According to comicbook.com, the original tweet said players could, “Get Grand Theft Auto V free on PC until May 21. Yours to keep forever on the Epic Games Store.” The tweet has since been deleted, but not before somebody got a screen shot of it.