It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

Whether the tweet was posted accidentally, or purposefully “leaked” to create buzz, there’s no doubt that a free copy of GTA V would do big numbers for Epic Games Store. It’s one of the biggest grossing pieces of entertainment of all time and continues to draw big crowds years after its initial release. It was added to Microsoft’s Game Pass back in January for a limited time, but its arrival on Epic Games Store as a free offering would get it to a wider set of users, since there’s no money involved at all. Just get the installer and download away.

We’ve reached out to Epic Games Store for confirmation on GTA V’s availability for free, and will be keeping a close eye on their Twitter feed. In any case, its free games are rotated every Thursday, and this week’s has teasingly been billed as a “mystery.” If the rumors are true, you’ll definitely want to get in on the deal before its window closes.