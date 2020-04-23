‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ comes to Xbox Game Pass on May 7th

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains in gaming. $14 a month gets you all the perks of Xbox Live Gold, plus a selection of about 100 on-demand games. The deal is getting even sweeter now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the subscription service. On May 7th, Rockstar’s hit action adventure title will join the Xbox Game Pass library on Xbox One, and the timing couldn’t be much better. Cabin fever is likely becoming a problem with those practicing social distancing, so an immersive game with a huge, open world could help quell some claustrophobia. The only downside is that it’s replacing Grand Theft Auto V, another extremely popular game from Rockstar.

Red Dead Redemption 2 had the most successful opening weekend, not just in gaming, but in entertainment in general, and was met with nearly universal acclaim. Rockstar has shipped nearly 30 million copies of the cowboy simulator, which puts it in the top 20 best-selling games of all time. If Xbox gamers haven’t checked it out yet, now may be the time to do so. Those who don’t have an Xbox One can also check out the PC version of the game, though it won’t be part of Xbox Game Pass.