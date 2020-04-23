Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rockstar Games

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ comes to Xbox Game Pass on May 7th

But 'Grand Theft Auto V' is leaving on the same day.
Marc DeAngelis
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar Games

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains in gaming. $14 a month gets you all the perks of Xbox Live Gold, plus a selection of about 100 on-demand games. The deal is getting even sweeter now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the subscription service. On May 7th, Rockstar’s hit action adventure title will join the Xbox Game Pass library on Xbox One, and the timing couldn’t be much better. Cabin fever is likely becoming a problem with those practicing social distancing, so an immersive game with a huge, open world could help quell some claustrophobia. The only downside is that it’s replacing Grand Theft Auto V, another extremely popular game from Rockstar.

Red Dead Redemption 2 had the most successful opening weekend, not just in gaming, but in entertainment in general, and was met with nearly universal acclaim. Rockstar has shipped nearly 30 million copies of the cowboy simulator, which puts it in the top 20 best-selling games of all time. If Xbox gamers haven’t checked it out yet, now may be the time to do so. Those who don’t have an Xbox One can also check out the PC version of the game, though it won’t be part of Xbox Game Pass.

In this article: red dead redemption 2, red dead 2, rockstar, rockstar games, xbox, xbox game pass, xbox one, games, pc games, services, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

View
A VR workout app killed my quads

A VR workout app killed my quads

View
Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

View
Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr