Steam's Summer Sale kicks off with discounts on 'Doom Eternal', 'Skyrim' and more

The Steam Summer Sale is now live and has thousands of games on discount if you’re looking for something new to help you cope with COVID-19-related stress. You can get Metal Gear Solid V for $6 or 70 percent its original price, Cities Skylines for $7.50 (75 percent off) and Tabletop Simulator, which enjoyed a rise in popularity after the lockdowns started, for $10 (50 percent off).

Doom Eternal is also half off at $30, just a few months after it came out. The first-person shooter is a sequel to Doom, which rebooted the franchise. You can also get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $16 instead of $40 and Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition for $21 instead of $85.