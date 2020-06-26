Latest in Gaming

Steam's Summer Sale kicks off with discounts on 'Doom Eternal', 'Skyrim' and more

Valve has also opened a permanent Points Shop.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago
The Steam Summer Sale is now live and has thousands of games on discount if you’re looking for something new to help you cope with COVID-19-related stress. You can get Metal Gear Solid V for $6 or 70 percent its original price, Cities Skylines for $7.50 (75 percent off) and Tabletop Simulator, which enjoyed a rise in popularity after the lockdowns started, for $10 (50 percent off).

Doom Eternal is also half off at $30, just a few months after it came out. The first-person shooter is a sequel to Doom, which rebooted the franchise. You can also get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $16 instead of $40 and Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition for $21 instead of $85.

Like previous Steam sales before it, the event comes with additional discounts and promotional items. Purchases worth $30 or more will get a $5 “Road Trip Special” discount that’s applied at checkout. You also earn points for every purchase, which you can use to claim frames, stickers, game-specific items and mini—profile backgrounds from Valve’s new permanent Steam Points Shop. The new shop will be live all year round unlike previous ones that only stay up while there’s an ongoing sales event. But it will also offer event-related stickers and other seasonal items that will only be available for a limited time.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
