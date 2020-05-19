Strava is moving some free features behind a subscription

Strava, the social fitness network that tracks cycling and running, is putting some of its previously free features behind a subscription paywall. In a press release, the company said that it’s not yet a profitable company, and that its “commitment to longevity” means that some of its more complex and costly-to-maintain tools will become subscription features.

From today, activity recording, device support and Strava’s social network element will be free to all users. Everything else, such as route planning, segment leaderboards, the training dashboard, advanced metrics and training logs will be available as part of a subscription — previous subscription options, such as packs and Summit, have been wiped. Get a free trial for 60 days, and then pay $5/£4 a month when you’re billed annually. As the company says, that’s about as much as a couple of energy bars.