Get half off a refurbished Native Instruments Maschine MK3 for Black Friday

Reverb has refurbished Native Instruments Maschine MK3 units on sale now for half off the sticker price in an early Black Friday sale. The device’s interface is friendly to beginner and advanced beatmakers, providing music-making software and hardware in one package. Typically costing $599 new, Reverb’s “great quality” refurbs of the standalone groovebox cost $299 and come with a 90-day warranty.

NI describes the Maschine line as “whatever you want it to be — a standalone groovebox, a compact drum machine, a versatile synthesiser, or a fully fledged production system.” It can create entire songs on the device or pair it with a desktop DAW like Logic Pro or Ableton for finer tuning after laying down a foundation on the all-in-one controller.

The standalone system includes a sampler, arranger, mixer and “pro-quality” FX like a filter, EQ, delay, reverb and compressor. Its built-in sounds include thousands of drum kits, synth presets and loops, and it supports up to 12 expansions. On the device’s face are 16 “ultra-sensitive” drum pads, two color displays, touch-sensitive knobs, a smart strip, and more.

The Maschine MK3 is compatible with Mac (10.13 or higher) and Windows (7 and up) using a bundled USB 2.0 cable.

Reverb says its refurbished models are cleaned and tested as fully operational, and they include a 90-day warranty in case you run into any problems. The online retailer also accepts returns within seven days of delivery — but only if it’s “lost, damaged, or doesn’t match its description.” (So don’t expect Reverb to accept a buyer’s remorse return if the Maschine MK3 works as advertised but doesn’t quite do it for you.)

