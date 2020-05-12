Apple adds fresh beat-making tools to Logic Pro X

When it comes to digital audio workstations (DAWs), there are a variety of compelling choices for both beginner and more experienced audio producers. For Apple users, Logic Pro has always been a popular go-to thanks to its relatively affordable price and Mac optimization. But in recent years, the app has lagged behind the competition, particularly options like Ableton Live. That gap narrows today with what Apple is claiming is its most significant update to Logic Pro X since it launched the software back in 2013. The latest version of Logic Pro X, which you can download today, adds new features that make the app better suited for non-linear recording.
Leading the list of marquee additions is a new feature called Live Loops. Taking a page from Garageband and Ableton Live, the tool allows you to create and trigger loops, samples and recordings using a grid interface. Live Loops work in conjunction with another new feature called Remix FX that lets you apply effects like filters and gaters to individual tracks or an entire song in real-time. With the updated Logic Remote app, you can even use an iPhone or iPad's touch controls to take advantage of Live Loops and Remix FX at home or during a live performance.