Apple adds fresh beat-making tools to Logic Pro X

Apple has also updated Logic's Sampler tool with a refreshed drag-and-drop interface and additional sound-shaping adjustments. As in previous versions of Logic, the tool allows you to edit and rearrange instrument samples. With the Quick Sampler tool, it's also possible to turn a sample into a playable instrument. The feature lets you import sounds from Logic itself as well as Voice Memos. You can also record a sample from within the tool. From there, it's possible to edit the audio, as well as map it to a keyboard controller. Like Live Loops, you'll find similar features in other apps designed for electronic music production like Abelton Live and BitWig.

Elsewhere, the latest version of Logic simplifies beat making. Apple has introduced a new Step Sequencer editor that features a drum machine-like interface to allow for programming beats, bass lines and melodies. With each part, you can tweak things like note velocity, gate and playback direction to fine-tune the sound you want. There are also updated tools for building out an electronic drum kit. As with a variety of the other updated features, Apple has tweaked these tools to make them a better fit for more modern electronic production. Last but not least, Apple says it has tweaked Logic Pro X to optimize it for it latest Mac hardware.

In its approach, Logic has always been closer to Pro Tools, making it a great fit for recording bands. However, it didn’t have the advanced sound manipulation tools that Ableton had, which was built from the group up for electronic music. Today’s update helps address that issue. The latest versions of Logic Pro X and Logic Remote are available to download today through the App Store.