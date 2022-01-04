TCL's Nxtwear Air cinema glasses are lighter and more stylish

TCL has been banging on the Personal Cinema door for quite some time, first with a series of concept devices and, last year, with its first commercially-available model. The Nxtwear G, which I reviewed in the summer, was the best personal cinema I’ve ever tested, but it still had some major flaws. The biggest was comfort, both for eye-strain and the problem of resting a 130 gram (4.5oz) piece of hardware on your nose. Thankfully, it looks as if TCL has sought to address that issue with its second model, the TCL Nxtwear Air.

Essentially, the TCL Nxtwear Air takes many of the same components from the first one, but has managed to shave off around a third of the weight. The glasses now weigh 75 grams, and look to be a lot more stylish than the first model, including interchangeable fascias to customize the glasses to your style. As much as I’d loathe adding more weight to my face, I do quite like the look of the faux-Wayfarer panel.

Far as I can tell, the displays remain the same: Two 1080p Micro OLED panels designed to replicate the feel of a 140-inch screen. The press release does, however, say that color reproduction has been improved, since the pictures on the first model were occasionally washed out. You’ll also get spatial audio, and given the speakers are sited in the arms, that sounds like a smart improvement for movie watching.

Naturally, TCL isn’t talking about when we can get our hands on one, or how much it’ll cost when we actually do. But if it’s less than the frankly outrageous prices you had to fork out for the first model, it’ll be a good start.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!