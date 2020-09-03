TCL's latest visor concept hides a movie screen in a pair of shades

As it did in 2019, TCL showed off a couple of prototype devices at IFA. The first being an update to its Project Archery wearable. If you need a refresher, the device is a pair of smart glasses that feature two OLED displays that can trick you into thinking you're watching a movie at a theater.
We saw version 2.0 of the wearable earlier this year at CES, and at IFA 2020, TCL showed off version 3.0. The new model is much lighter than the company's previous prototype and looks more like a pair of sunglasses — though they would probably still attract odd looks if you were to wear them in public.