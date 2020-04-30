Motorola Edge Plus review: It’s... fine?

Speaking of Verizon (which owns Engadget but has no editorial control over us), the Edge Plus supports the carrier's mmWave 5G network. Technically, the phone also plays nice with sub-6 5G networks, too, but since the phone is exclusive to Verizon in the US, that's kind of a moot point. Here's the thing about Verizon's 5G, though: Most people won't find it particularly compelling, at least not right now. I'm not talking about the fact that the carrier's mmWave footprint is minuscule right now, though it is. (I'm not holding my breath to see it in my corner of Brooklyn anytime soon.)

Perhaps the more notable limitation is that, even with the right phone and the right node around you, you can’t experience the full breadth of what mmWave 5G can offer while indoors. Those limitations will eventually fade as Verizon continues to build out its network's reach, but considering everything going on right now, it's unclear how or when that work will continue. I've reached out to Verizon for comment and will update this review if they respond.

By far, the most reliable thing about the Edge Plus is its whopper of a 5,000mAh battery. These giant cells are growing more common by the week, and even though we're all hunkering down a few feet from a wall outlet, the thrill of breezing through a day and then some on a single charge never really goes away. I typically unplugged the phone between 8 and 9AM, and even with lots of YouTube videos, Telegram calls, email triaging and Call of Duty matches, the Edge Plus always lasted through the night. More often than not, there'd still be enough left in the tank to make it to noon the following day.

On weekends, when I spent a lot less of my time on those things — except for maybe Call of Duty — I could get close to two days of use before recharging the phone. The caveat is that the Edge Plus only supports 15W fast charging, which isn't quite as fast as other phones, but the upside is you won't need to charge everyday anyway. For all its quirks, I'd be tempted to buy an Edge Plus for its battery life alone.