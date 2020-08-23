Tesla thwarts performance hacks for its electric cars

You might not want to rush into installing an unofficial performance boost for your Tesla. Users on Reddit (via Electrek) have discovered that the latest software for Tesla’s Model 3 thwarts an Ingenext mod that unlocks features like an extra 50HP and Drive Mode. If you have the requisite device plugged in, you’ll get an “incompatible vehicle modification detected” warning that stays while you’re driving.

These features typically cost thousands of dollars to unlock through Tesla (such as a $2,000 Acceleration Boost), so there’s a strong incentive for buyers willing to take the risk.