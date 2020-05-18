Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla's 'full self-driving' package will cost $1,000 more in July

Elon Musk has announced the price increase on Twitter.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
Tesla
Tesla

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” package will get a price hike and cost $1,000 more worldwide come July 1st, Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter. The company chief didn’t mention an exact adjusted price for it, but the option currently costs customers $7,000.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that the package will become even more expensive over time as it gets closer to attaining true full self-driving capabilities. He also said that the package’s value would be in excess of $100,000 at that point. Hopefully, customers won’t to pay anywhere near that amount when the time comes.

Tesla’s FSD option launched as a $5,000 add-on until the automaker raised its price over the past year. Musk previously told customers to expect the option’s costs to “increase substantially over time,” so another price hike doesn’t come as a surprise. That said, Tesla promised an alternative for those who’d rather not drop almost 10 grand for the package in one go. During the automaker’s earnings calls for the first quarter of the year, it announced that its Full Self-Driving product will become available as a monthly subscription starting later this year.

In this article: Tesla, full self-driving, news, gear
