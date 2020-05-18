Tesla's 'full self-driving' package will cost $1,000 more in July

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” package will get a price hike and cost $1,000 more worldwide come July 1st, Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter. The company chief didn’t mention an exact adjusted price for it, but the option currently costs customers $7,000.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that the package will become even more expensive over time as it gets closer to attaining true full self-driving capabilities. He also said that the package’s value would be in excess of $100,000 at that point. Hopefully, customers won’t to pay anywhere near that amount when the time comes.