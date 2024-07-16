Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 19 best Prime Day speaker deals for 2024
If you need a new smart speaker, soundbar or portable Bluetooth speaker, Amazon’s sale is a great opportunity to shop.
Whether you need a new portable speaker to take on vacation this summer or you want something that can play music, announce the weather and also control your smart lights, Amazon Prime Day is always a good opportunity to save on a speaker. Quite a few of the top picks we recommend from our testing are seeing discounts today — with some hitting new all-time low prices. Here are the best Prime Day speaker deals we could find on the Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and smart speakers we’ve tested.
As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.
The best Prime Day Sonos deals
The Sonos Roam 2 is on sale for the first time thanks to Prime Day. It is listed at $179, but is down to $143 right now. This second Roam speaker fixes some of the issues that plagued the first generation, like giving it a separate button for power and allowing you to connect to Bluetooth without first going through the Wi-Fi setup.
It has the same internals as the first iteration, which impressed us with its great audio quality — the highs and mids are clear, and it puts out “more of a bass thump than seems plausible” from such a small speaker.
Another of our recommended Sonos speakers, the Era 100, is on sale for $199. That’s a solid $50 off the list price and matches the low we saw during previous sales. We named this the best midrange smart speaker you can buy thanks to its excellent sound quality that manages to get plenty loud enough to fill a room. Plus we like the extra options the line-in and Bluetooth connectivity give you.
Out runner up pick for a midrange soundbar is the Sonos Ray. It doesn’t come with a subwoofer but still manages to put out plenty of bass. We also like that it’s easy to set up and delivers good sound quality for both TV and music. One of our hesitations was the $279 price tag for a woofer-less speaker, but now that it’s down to a new low price of $219, that’s much less of an issue.
The best Prime Day Echo deals
The redesigned Echo Spot came out just before Prime Day, and was immediately awarded a 44 percent discount. It’s now $45 instead of the $80 MSRP and if history is any indicator, we expect the price on most Amazon devices to return to normal once the sale is done.
The Spot originally came out in 2017 but was discontinued. This new version is half screen/half speaker, allowing for louder audio with a display that can show you the time and weather as well as the title of the song that’s playing.
The Echo Dot is our pick for the best smart speaker under $50 and also happens to be Amazon’s most popular of its speakers. The audio is surprisingly loud and rather decent quality considering it’s a small, baseball-sized sphere.
Like all Alexa-enabled products, it can control your smart home devices, tell you the weather and more. It’s half off its $50 price tag for Prime Day bringing it down to $25, or about $2 more than the lowest price ever.
It’s no surprise that most, if not all, of Amazon’s own devices are on sale. That includes the latest generation of the Amazon Echo, which is now $55 instead of $100. The sale puts it about $5 more than the all-time low.
This is our favorite smart speaker under $100 because it’s louder than its competition (Apple’s HomePod and Google’s Nest Audio) and has a bigger bass thump. Plus it lets you access Alexa which can tell you the news and weather forecast, remind you about your to-dos and control your smart home devices just by talking.
The Echo Pop is the smallest speaker into which Amazon has stuffed Alexa’s assistance. And for Prime Day, the chopped-in-half sphere will cost you $18 instead of the full $40. That’s the same low price that we’ve seen during Black Friday and other past sales. The smaller size is ideal for smaller spaces like dorm rooms, bathrooms and tiny kitchens where it can play bossa nova as you cook and tell you how many tablespoons are in a cup.
The best Prime Day JBL speaker deals
After reading Engadget’s rather in-depth to Bluetooth speakers, I settled on the and have been very satisfied by the auido quality and battery life. It also works just about anywhere, thanks to its ability to sound good while sitting on its end or lying horizontally. Connecting via Bluetooth is nearly idiot-proof and the range is impressive. Now that it’s $40 off the list price and down to $90, I’m tempted to snag another one (especially since you can sync up two speakers for stereo sound).
The best Prime Day Anker speaker deals
The Anker Soundcore Motion 300 is on sale for a new all-time low for Prime Day. Listed at $80, it’s now just $60. This is another recommendation in our guide to Bluetooth speakers because we liked the combination of great sound, affordable price and pint-sized dimensions. The Anker Soundcore app lets you easily customize the EQ settings and the IPX7 rating means it can handle a dunk in water.
The slightly larger Soundcore Motion+ made our list thanks to its solid, weather-resistant build and good sound. It weighs over two pounds, so it’s not the most portable speaker out there, but the audio quality makes up for the heft.
There’s even a 3.5mm aux input for wired connections. The Motion+ will go for up to 12 hours on a charge and right now you can get one for $70 or 30 percent off. That matches its all-time low price.
The best Prime Day Bose speaker deals
The clutch-shaped has hit a new low price of $99 for Prime Day. That’s $50 off the list price and beats the previous low by $20. Just note that the full discount only applies to the blue and colorways. If you want it in you’ll pay $129 instead. This made the cut in our guide to Bluetooth speakers because it delivers impressive bass for its size and has a premium look.
The is selling for $319 or about $20 more than the all-time low price we saw a couple years ago. For reference, the list price is $399. This is a good option if you want an in-home smart speaker with high-quality sound that can occasionally go on an outing.
The IPX4 water resistance isn’t terribly robust and the 2.3-pound weight means it's not the most lightweight to carry around. But if you need a speaker that provides the help Alexa and/or the Google Assistant while doing justice to your music, we this is a good bet.
The best Prime Day speaker deals
The is on sale for $120, which is a $50 discount and a price we’ve seen fairly often this past year. This newer version of the clutchable Emberton delivers the brand’s signature sound, which focuses more on balanced output than raw power. The battery can last up to 30 hours on a charge, has a water-rating that can handle a short submersion in water and it supports Stack Mode to pair up two Marshall speakers.
The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is one of the top picks in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers because it’s loud for its size and has decent sound quality. Plus the integrated strap makes it easy to take the one-pound music box anywhere.
Thanks to Prime Day, it’s going for just $42, down from $80. That's a new all-time low, beating its Black Friday price. In our book, less than $50 for a decent music box is a pretty great deal.
The 13-pound, party-ready is down to $300 from the $450 list price, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year. the understated look that doesn’t scream “party box” and the large capacitive buttons up top that let anyone (not just the phone holder) adjust the volume and switch between two Bluetooth connections. The output is loud and punchy, if a bit compressed and the battery can go for up to 24 hours on a charge.
At the other end of the Ultimate Ears size spectrum is the Wonderboom 3. We put this one on our best Bluetooth speaker list because it's tiny yet powerful, delivering the biggest sound of the speakers we tested in its size range. It has a cute barrel shape, goes for up to 14 hours on a charge and not only has an IP67 waterproof rating, it also floats. Right now a few different colorways are $57, a 40 percent discount off the $100 MSRP that matches its all-time low.
The new edition of UE’s barrel-shaped speaker, the , is seeing its first discount ever for Prime Day. Right now it’s down to $80 which is a $29 discount off the list price of $100. We haven’t had the chance to review this one ourselves just yet, but judging from how much we liked its predecessor, there’s a good chance you’ll get the same powerful audio. It’s also waterproof and the battery life is now two hours longer at 14 hours.
Samsung’s Q990D soundbar set is the latest addition to our soundbar guide and it earned an impressive 89 in our review earlier this year. It’s not a cheap home theater addition, usually going for $1,998, but Prime Day has dropped the price to $1,498.
We like the immersive sound and the fact that it comes with a complete surround sound setup in the box — pairing the soundbar with a large subwoofer and robust rear speakers. Plus the latest edition now supports HDMI 2.1 which delivers 4K passthrough at 120 frames per second, important if you want to connect your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X directly to the soundbar.
Another soundbar from our , the , is down to $TK for the sale. While it’s listed at $1,400, it’s been selling for $998 for most of the past few months. This is our runner-up pick for a premium soundbar.
We like the immersive sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and Sony’s own 360 Sound Mapping. It has two HDMI eARC inputs that support HDMI 2.1 which means you can hook up multiple streaming boxes or gaming consoles. It also works with AirPlay 2.
