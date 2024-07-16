The 20 best Prime Day speaker deals we've reviewed in 2024

The Sonos Roam 2 is on sale for the first time thanks to Prime Day. It is listed at $179, but is down to $143 right now. This second Roam speaker fixes some of the issues that plagued the first generation, like giving it a separate button for power and allowing you to connect to Bluetooth without first going through the Wi-Fi setup.

It has the same internals as the first iteration, which impressed us with its great audio quality — the highs and mids are clear, and it puts out “more of a bass thump than seems plausible” from such a small speaker.