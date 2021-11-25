The 2021 Apple TV 4K is on sale for $160 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Streaming devices are pretty affordable nowadays, but there are some benefits to opting for a more expensive model like the Apple TV 4K. We consider it to be the best high-end streaming box, and right now it's on sale for $160, which is one of the better prices we've seen. Amazon has the device for $169, but an automatically applied coupon will knock the price down to $160 at checkout.

Apple modestly upgraded its set-top box this year with the biggest improvement being the new Siri remote. The previous remote that came with the Apple TV 4K was clunky to use, but this new model is a huge improvement. It's larger and has a touch-sensitive directional pad that makes it much easier to swipe and scroll between content on your screen. It's reminiscent of the iPod scrollwheel of yesteryear, and that's a good thing.

If you're familiar with the previous generation Apple TV 4K, you may not notice too much of a difference when it comes to performance. The new model has an A12 Bionic chip that helps the gadget run smoothly, and we appreciate its support for Dolby Vision at 60 fps, Dolby Atmos sound and AirPlay 3. This model even supports HomeKit, so you can ask Siri to show you things like video camera feeds and they'll pop up right on your TV screen. We also found Siri to be quite useful for executing entertainment commands like "show me Christmas movies" or "play the latest episode of Ted Lasso."

The biggest drawback to the Apple TV 4K is price — it's normally $180, so it's worthwhile to wait for the (rare) sales in which it drops even slightly lower than that. But it's by no means the only streaming box out there — we also like the Roku Ultra and, even though it's not technically a box, the latest Chromecast with Google TV is another solid option that also has an updated, handy remote.

