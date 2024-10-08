Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 8 best Apple Prime Day deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches and iPads during Amazon's October sale
We've sorted out the Apple deals worth your time during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.
Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is underway, and it’s brought a few good discounts on Apple devices along with it. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new Apple Watch, iPad or set of AirPods, we’ve quickly rounded up the best Apple Prime Day deals we can find below. We’ll update this post as we find more offers of note. Just keep in mind that Black Friday is around the corner, so there’s always a chance we see more deals over the next month or so. As a reminder, this latest “Prime Big Deal Days” sale runs through October 9, with many of the discounts exclusive to Prime subscribers.
Best Prime Day Apple deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for $169 ($80 off): This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds, which we consider the best choice for iOS users.
Apple AirPods Max for $395 ($154 off): This matches the all-time low for Apple’s over-ear noise-cancelers, though this price only applies to the older Lightning-based model, not the newer revision with USB-C. If you can live with the outdated charging port and somewhat bulky design, though, the old model still offers clean sound and top-notch ANC.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS) for $170 ($79 off): It’s getting a bit long in the tooth, but the entry-level Apple Watch remains a fine choice for first-time smartwatch buyers, so long as you can live without the larger always-on display and more advanced health features of the pricier Series 10. This is another one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for the 40mm model; the larger 44mm variant is similarly discounted at $200.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS + Cellular) for $220 ($79 off): If you need more than Wi-Fi, the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch SE with cellular support are also cheaper than usual at $220 and $250, respectively.
Apple MacBook Air M2 (13-inch) for $749 ($250 off): Our favorite budget MacBook provides excellent performance, a gorgeous display and a strong quad-speaker setup.
Apple 9th-gen iPad for $199 ($130 off): This model is on its way out, but $200 for an iPad is a solid sale price. This slab has a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage — plus the antiquated physical Home button.
Apple iPad mini (6th gen) for $350 ($149 off): To be clear, this is a bad time to buy the iPad mini, as Apple is expected to launch a long-overdue refresh before the end of the year. But if you don’t care about owning the latest and just want a small iPad for (relatively) cheap, this is about $30 less than the 8.3-inch slate’s typical street price over the last few months.
Apple MagSafe Charger (25W) for $33 ($6 off): While not a huge discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the company’s newest MagSafe charger, which now supports wireless charging speeds up to 25W with the iPhone 16 (and an appropriate power brick).
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.