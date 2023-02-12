The Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right now At $749, the wearable is only $10 more expensive than it was during Black Friday.

Divers and endurance athletes take note: the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale at Amazon. Thanks to a six percent discount, you can get the wearable for $749 right now. That’s only $10 more than the device was priced at during Black Friday last year. Moreover, Amazon has stock of most of the different bands Apple offers alongside the wearable.

Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low gave the Apple Watch Ultra a score of 85 when she reviewed the wearable last fall. Chances are you already know if the Ultra makes sense for your workout needs. The inclusion of features like dual-frequency GPS and a longer-lasting battery compared to regular Apple Watch models make the Ultra ideal for those who frequently go hiking or want the most accurate tracking possible for runs. Other additions like a more durable design and bigger display are features any Apple Watch user can appreciate. Still, when you can buy a Series 8 model for half as much, most people are better off purchasing the Ultra’s more affordable sibling. A $50 discount makes the price of Apple’s high-end wearable more palatable, but it’s still a specialized device for a niche audience.

