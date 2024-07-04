Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best 4th of July sales from Apple, Amazon, Anker and more
We rounded up all the tech deals we could find for your 4th of July shopping.
July 4 isn't really a boon for tech deals. Seasonal sales can be hit or miss if you have things like headphones, tablets and other tech gear on your shopping list — you're actually better off looking for early Prime Day deals (if you're a Prime member) right now, since Amazon has already kicked off the discounts in preparation for its July Prime Day event. But we scoured the internet to find as many of the worthwhile tech deals you can get for July 4 — many of them overlap with Prime Day deals, but there are some from the likes of Solo Stove, Casetify, ThermoWorks and others that appear to be limited-time, seasonal discounts. Here are the best July 4 tech deals you can get this year.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)$79$99Save $20
Apple Pencil Pro$119$129Save $10
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)$749$799Save $50
Apple MacBook Pro (16.2-inch, M3 Pro)$2,199$2,499Save $300
Solo Stove July 4 saleShop discountsShop discountswith code
ThermoWorks Thermapen One$82$109Save $27
Brumate Toddy$18$30Save $12
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer$100$170Save $70
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2$50$140Save $90
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$360$450Save $90
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100$120Save $20
Speck July 4 dealsShop discountsShop discountswith code
Casetify July 4 saleShop discountsShop discountswith code
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station$93$110Save $17
Anker Soundcore Space A40$59$80Save $21
JLab Go Air Sport$20$30Save $10 with coupon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+$749$1,000Save $251
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$300$599Save $299
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$179$279Save $100
Best Apple 4th of July sales
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $80 right now, bringing the price for each down to just $20. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
Apple released the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip back in May and right now, the larger 13-inch model with 128GB of storage is available for a record-low price of $749, down from $799. The M2 iPad Air is our choice for 2024's best overall iPad. Apple's new slate earned a 91 in our review because it's powerful, capable and has a great-looking screen. It doesn't have the top-of-the-line features and performance of the new iPad Pros — but the Air is nearly $500 cheaper.
Apple's latest MacBook Pros are on sale: the 14.2-inch version is down to $1,749 for a config with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at Amazon and B&H. That's $250 off Apple's list price and $50 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the last couple of months, though it's $50 more than the lowest price we've tracked. The 16.2-inch model is also on sale for $2,199, which is an all-time low. That model has the same base specs, though it has a slightly stronger 12-core CPU (instead of the 11-core chip on the 14-inch model) and 18-core GPU (instead of a 14-core unit) alongside its roomier display. Just keep in mind that we may or may not see new M4-based models by the end of the year.
Best outdoor and kitchen 4th of July sales
Solo Stove's currently offering up to an additional $150 off when you pick up one of its fire pits or bundles using the code SAVEMORE. For example, you'll get an extra $25 off the Bonfire 2.0 fire pit with that code, bringing the final price down to $225. You'll save even more on higher-priced items like the bigger Yukon 2.0 fire pit, which earns an extra $50 off and a final price of $400.
ThermoWorks has knocked nearly $30 off its Thermapen One for July 4, bringing the red, white and blue models down to just under $82 each. This is one of our favorite pieces of grilling gear thanks to its speedy temperature readings, a brighter display and a handy auto sleep and wake feature that preserves battery life.
Brumate is retiring its Toddy drinkware line and has cut prices by up to 40 percent. That means you can snag one of our faves for as low as $18. It keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours, and its lid is spill-proof. It's available in 16-, 22- and 32-ounce varieties.
This Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is one of our favorites and it's currently on sale for $100. We've seen it drop as low as $72 for a brief period of time earlier this year, but this remains a good sale price on one of our top picks. It has intuitive controls, an easy-to-clean cooking basket and a window that lows you check on your food while it's cooking so you can get it just right.
Best Amazon 4th of July sales
This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that includes one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale for Prime members for only $50. That's 64 percent off its usual price, and it gives you a good way to keep an eye on your home, inside and out. It also comes with a sync module, so you'll have everything you need to set up both cameras and add more in the future if you desire.
The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.
Best tech 4th of July sales
Speck is offering Engadget users 25 percent off sidewide for the July 4 holiday when you use the code GADGET25 at checkout. The brand makes excellent smartphone cases that are both stylish and protective, and it makes one of our favorite iPhone accessories, too. Speck's MagSafe car vent mount securely attaches magnetically to iPhones (whether you have a ClickLock case or not) and it has a built-in cable holder to make it easier, and less messy, to charge your iPhone while you drive.
Casetify's July 4 sale gives you up to 20 percent off sitewide using the code 4JULY24 — you can get 10 percent off orders of $80 or more, or 20 percent off orders of $100 or more. Casetify makes some of our favorite iPhone cases, both in terms of protection and style. But they have more than just phone cases: if you need a protective sleeve for your laptop, or a case for your AirPods, Casetify has you covered.
This Anker magnetic charging station is on sale for only about $10 more than its record-low price. In addition to being Qi2-certified, this 15W charger makes a great travel companion because it can power up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods simultaneously. It comes with the 40W USB-C charger and cable needed for use, and it folds down to roughly the size of a deck of cards when you're not using it.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $59, that's a savings of $21 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
One of our favorite pairs of headphones for running, the JLab Go Air Sport, are on sale for only $20 right now thanks to a $10 coupon. These buds have a sturdy yet comfortable hook design, impressive sound quality for the price and good battery life.
The beige color of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to a record-low price of $749, or $250 off. We consider the entire S9 series of tablets to be some of the best you can buy right now thanks to their solid performance, IP68-rated design, excellent optional accessories and handy Dex mode for multitasking.
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
These Bose true wireless earbuds are down to $179 right now. That's $100 off their usual price and the lowest we've seen. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a bit newer, but these are still solid buds with excellent noise cancellation for the price.
