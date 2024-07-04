The best 4th of July sales from Apple, Amazon, Anker and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

July 4 isn't really a boon for tech deals. Seasonal sales can be hit or miss if you have things like headphones, tablets and other tech gear on your shopping list — you're actually better off looking for early Prime Day deals (if you're a Prime member) right now, since Amazon has already kicked off the discounts in preparation for its July Prime Day event. But we scoured the internet to find as many of the worthwhile tech deals you can get for July 4 — many of them overlap with Prime Day deals, but there are some from the likes of Solo Stove, Casetify, ThermoWorks and others that appear to be limited-time, seasonal discounts. Here are the best July 4 tech deals you can get this year.

Table of contents

Best Apple 4th of July sales

Best outdoor and kitchen 4th of July sales

ThermoWorks ThermoWorks Thermapen One $82 $109 Save $27 ThermoWorks has knocked nearly $30 off its Thermapen One for July 4, bringing the red, white and blue models down to just under $82 each. This is one of our favorite pieces of grilling gear thanks to its speedy temperature readings, a brighter display and a handy auto sleep and wake feature that preserves battery life. $82 at ThermoWorks

Brumate Brumate Toddy $18 $30 Save $12 Brumate is retiring its Toddy drinkware line and has cut prices by up to 40 percent. That means you can snag one of our faves for as low as $18. It keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours, and its lid is spill-proof. It's available in 16-, 22- and 32-ounce varieties. $18 at Brumate

Best Amazon 4th of July sales

Best tech 4th of July sales

Casetify Casetify July 4 sale Shop discounts Shop discounts with code Casetify's July 4 sale gives you up to 20 percent off sitewide using the code 4JULY24 — you can get 10 percent off orders of $80 or more, or 20 percent off orders of $100 or more. Casetify makes some of our favorite iPhone cases, both in terms of protection and style. But they have more than just phone cases: if you need a protective sleeve for your laptop, or a case for your AirPods, Casetify has you covered. with code Copied! 4JULY24 Shop discounts at Casetify

Anker Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station $93 $110 Save $17 This Anker magnetic charging station is on sale for only about $10 more than its record-low price. In addition to being Qi2-certified, this 15W charger makes a great travel companion because it can power up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods simultaneously. It comes with the 40W USB-C charger and cable needed for use, and it folds down to roughly the size of a deck of cards when you're not using it. $93 at Amazon

