The best AirPod deals you can get for Independence Day The AirPods Pro are on sale for their lowest price to date.

The July 4th weekend is upon us and, among other things, that means there are deals aplenty to be had. If you’re looking for a set of Apple AirPods (perhaps to help drown out those noisy fireworks), there’s some good news as several models are on sale. Some are available for the lowest prices we've seen for them to date, including the most recent AirPods Pro. Both the second-gen and third-gen regular AirPods are on sale as well. Meanwhile, folks looking for a more premium experience may be tempted by the AirPods Max, which are currently $99 off the usual price.

AirPods Pro

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's AirPods Pro offer great sound quality and solid active noise cancellation. $199 at Amazon

Take, for instance, the AirPods Pro. The second-gen earbuds have big improvements over the first model, including better audio quality, an excellent transparency mode and solid active noise cancellation (ANC). They can be all yours for $199 . At $50 off, that's a record low price.

AirPods (third-gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (third-generation) $159 $169 Save $10 Apple's third-gen AirPods have better audio quality than the previous generation and a more comfortable design. $159 at Amazon

As for the standard AirPods, those have dropped by $10 to $159 — a more modest discount, but a deal nonetheless. We feel that Apple’s third-gen earbuds have much better audio quality than the previous generation, a more comfortable design and a greatly improved battery life. However, they don't have an ANC mode.

AirPods (second-gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (second-generation) $99 $129 Save $30 The second-gen AirPods are a more budget-friendly option for Apple users looking for a pair of the earbuds. $99 at Amazon

Those looking for a less expensive, but still very capable set of AirPods can opt for the previous model. They're on sale for $99 , which is $30 off the regular price. While the second-gen AirPods are four years old at this point, they're still a good set of true wireless earbuds . That's more true if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem, given how well AirPods mesh with the company's other devices.

AirPods Max

Apple Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 Apple's over-ear headphones are on sale for $99 off the regular price. $450 at Amazon

Last but by no means least, there's a solid deal on Apple's premium AirPods Max as well. The over-ear headphones have dropped by $99 to $450 as part of the sale. That's close to a record-low price. We feel that AirPods Max have excellent audio quality and great ANC, along with a good battery life. These won't be the ideal headphones for most people (you can certainly find more budget-friendly options elsewhere). But folks entrenched in the Apple ecosystem who are looking for over-ear cans may find this deal worth considering.

