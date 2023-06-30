The best AirPod deals you can get for Independence Day

The July 4th weekend is upon us and, among other things, that means there are deals aplenty to be had. If you’re looking for a set of (perhaps to help drown out those noisy fireworks), there’s some good news as several models are on sale. Some are available for the lowest prices we've seen for them to date, including the most recent AirPods Pro. Both the second-gen and third-gen regular AirPods are on sale as well. Meanwhile, folks looking for a more premium experience may be tempted by the AirPods Max, which are currently $99 off the usual price.
AirPods Pro
Take, for instance, the AirPods Pro. The second-gen earbuds have over the first model, including better audio quality, an excellent transparency mode and solid active noise cancellation (ANC). They can be . At $50 off, that's a record low price.
AirPods (third-gen)
As for the standard AirPods, those have — a more modest discount, but a deal nonetheless. have much better audio quality than the previous generation, a more comfortable design and a greatly improved battery life. However, they don't have an ANC mode.
AirPods (second-gen)
Those looking for a less expensive, but still very capable set of AirPods can opt for the previous model. , which is $30 off the regular price. While the second-gen AirPods are four years old at this point, they're still . That's more true if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem, given how well AirPods mesh with the company's other devices.
AirPods Max
Last but by no means least, there's a solid deal on Apple's premium AirPods Max as well. The over-ear headphones have as part of the sale. That's close to a record-low price. We feel that and great ANC, along with a good battery life. These won't be the ideal headphones for most people (you can certainly find more budget-friendly options elsewhere). But folks entrenched in the Apple ecosystem who are looking for over-ear cans may find this deal worth considering.
