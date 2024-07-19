The 22 best Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals still available to shop today

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Several of the Amazon sale's better deals are still hanging around ahead of the weekend.

Amazon's latest Prime Day sale has been over for a couple of days now, but a surprising number of the event's better offers remain available. If there's a gadget or two you're still hoping to grab at a discount, we've picked through the leftovers and broken down the best tech deals left standing below.

While the selection isn't quite as vast as what we saw earlier in the week, there are still larger-than-usual price drops on Apple's 10th-gen iPad and M2 MacBook Air, wireless headphones from Bose and Beats, Samsung's The Frame TV and plenty other devices we recommend in our many buying guides.

Just note that some of these discounts are still only available to Amazon Prime subscribers; we've marked the exclusives ones where applicable.

Best Prime Day deals you can still get: Engadget top picks

Best Prime Day tech deals that are still live

Anker Nano iPhone 15 Portable Charger for $17 , $13 off (Prime only) : This 5K power bank has a flip-out USB-C connector that makes it easy to power up Android phones (and the latest iPhones) while on the go. For those who feel more secure with a plugged-in charger rather than a magnetic or wireless one, this power bank is a good option.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essentials for $190 , $85 off (Prime only) : This model ups the ante a bit by adding in mopping capabilities to the usual robot-vacuum formula. It’s the most affordable vac-and-mop machine that iRobot makes, and it’s an even better buy at this sale price.

Theragun Mini 2.0 for $149 , $50 off (Prime only) : The runners on the Engadget staff appreciate this percussion massage gun for its compact size, three speeds and swappable attachments.

Fitbit Charge 6 for $120, $40 off: The Charge 6's comprehensive feature set, slim design and built-in GPS put it atop of our list of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It also has a seven-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about recharging it for days on end.

