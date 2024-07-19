Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 22 best Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals still available to shop today
Several of the Amazon sale's better deals are still hanging around ahead of the weekend.
Amazon's latest Prime Day sale has been over for a couple of days now, but a surprising number of the event's better offers remain available. If there's a gadget or two you're still hoping to grab at a discount, we've picked through the leftovers and broken down the best tech deals left standing below.
While the selection isn't quite as vast as what we saw earlier in the week, there are still larger-than-usual price drops on Apple's 10th-gen iPad and M2 MacBook Air, wireless headphones from Bose and Beats, Samsung's The Frame TV and plenty other devices we recommend in our many buying guides.
Just note that some of these discounts are still only available to Amazon Prime subscribers; we've marked the exclusives ones where applicable.
Best Prime Day deals you can still get: Engadget top picks
Apple iPad (10th gen) for $299, $50 off
Apple AirPods Pro for $169, $80 off
Apple Watch Series 9 for $280, $120 off
Apple AirTag for $24, $5 off
Anker Soundcore Space A40 for $49, $31 off
iRobot Roomba Combo Essential robot vacuum and mop for $190, $110 off
Best Prime Day tech deals that are still live
We consider the Series 9 to be the best smartwatch available today, period, and it's a no-brainer accessory for iPhone owners. If you want to spend less and get most of the code features found here, you should consider the more affordable Apple Watch SE.
Apple AirTag for $24, $4 off: We think these are the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy if you’re an iPhone user. They rely on Apple’s vast Find My network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously pinpoint an AirTag’s location. We found their locating features to be super precise.
Apple iPad (10th gen) for $299, $50 off: This is the best iPad for those on a budget thanks to its modern design, USB-C charging, solid battery life and solid performance for the price. It’s even compatible with an optional folio keyboard if you want to turn it into a productivity machine.
Apple AirPods Pro for $169, $80 off: The Pros are the best pair of wireless earbuds that Apple sells and one of our top picks overall. They'll be hard to beat if you live in the Apple ecosystem and appreciate the conveniences provided by the built-in H1 chip.
AirPods Max for $395, $155 off: We gave this pair a review score of 84 when it arrived way back in December 2020. Despite its age, the Max remains one of the more premium sets of wireless headphones you can buy.
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch) for $799, $200 off: If you're coming from an older, Intel-based MacBook, any M-series machine will feel like a big upgrade. This M2 laptop excels thanks to its stellar performance, excellent screen and thin-and-light design. This discount is for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's best suited for non-intense workloads. If you need more storage, a configuration with a 512GB SSD is also $200 off at $999.
Anker's MagGo Power Bank was one of the earliest Qi2-certified devices on the market. This early 2024 model has a 10,000mAh capacity and offers up to 15W wireless charging speeds. The latter allows it to bring an iPhone 15 from near-dead to half-charged in roughly 45 minutes.
Anker Nano iPhone 15 Portable Charger for $17, $13 off (Prime only): This 5K power bank has a flip-out USB-C connector that makes it easy to power up Android phones (and the latest iPhones) while on the go. For those who feel more secure with a plugged-in charger rather than a magnetic or wireless one, this power bank is a good option.
iRobot Roomba Combo Essentials for $190, $85 off (Prime only): This model ups the ante a bit by adding in mopping capabilities to the usual robot-vacuum formula. It’s the most affordable vac-and-mop machine that iRobot makes, and it’s an even better buy at this sale price.
Theragun Mini 2.0 for $149, $50 off (Prime only): The runners on the Engadget staff appreciate this percussion massage gun for its compact size, three speeds and swappable attachments.
Fitbit Charge 6 for $120, $40 off: The Charge 6's comprehensive feature set, slim design and built-in GPS put it atop of our list of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It also has a seven-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about recharging it for days on end.
The Space A40 heads up our guide to the best wireless earbuds for under $100 thanks to its impressive noise cancellation, pleasantly warm sound, eight-hour battery life and lightweight fit. There's wireless charging and multipoint support as well, but no wear detection, plus the mics aren't the best for phone calls.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for $229, $70 off: Bose has consistently provided the best wireless earbuds for noise cancellation, and the QC Ultra are the latest and our top pick at the moment.
Beats Solo 4 for $120, $80 off (Prime only): These recently released headphones are light on features and may not fit larger heads comfortably, but there aren't many better options at this price if you specifically want an on-ear design. Battery life is excellent, there's a USB-C port, and the sound is enjoyably even-handed, without the bloated bass you might expect from a pair of Beats.
Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker for $69, $31 off (Prime only): This pick from our Bluetooth speaker buying guide delivers a nicely balanced sound for its size and roughly a dozen hours of battery life. It's not the smallest or lightest option out there, but it's sturdy and water-resistant with an IPX7 rating.
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite for $50, $30 off: Our favorite gaming mouse for MMO players should feel comfortable in most hands and includes 12 programmable side buttons, which you can use to access a range of commands in more complex RPGs.
Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295, $305 off: A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
This is our top pick for the best midrange smartphone you can get right now, as it builds off of the solid foundation found in Google’s Pixel 7a. The 8a boasts a colorful 120Hz OLED touchscreen, excellent cameras, solid performance and a good battery life.
Google Nest Cam Indoor/Outdoor (two pack) for $250, $80 off: These cams are battery-powered, so you don't have to worry about cables and you can place them almost anywhere you want inside or outside your home. They support 1080p HDR video and Activity Zones, the latter of which will send you alerts when motion is detected in specific areas.
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E (three pack) for $300, $100 off: This set is one of the top picks on our list of best mesh Wi-Fi systems, primarily because it's pretty easy to setup and use, even for those who have never attempted to install their our router system.
Google Pixel Buds Pro for $140, $60 off: The Pixel Buds Pro made our list of the best wireless earbuds for a number of reasons. They sound nice, for one, with deep and punchy bass, and they integrate neatly with Android phones. Decent (if not class-leading) ANC, reliable touch controls, multi-device pairing and wireless charging support round out the feature set.
Samsung The Frame TV with bonus bezel for $998, $648 off (Prime only): You’d mainly get a Frame TV for the aesthetic, as the whole thing is designed to mount flush against a wall and hang like a piece of art. You can even use it to display actual artwork and photos when you aren’t watching something. Its image quality is still perfectly decent as well, though it’s not on the level of the best LED TVs in this price range, let alone the best OLED sets.
