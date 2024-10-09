Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are up to 54 percent off during October Big Deal Days
Smarten up your kitchen with the best Prime Day kitchen deals on brands like Anova, Instant, Breville and more.
Today is the last day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale and it's still a good opportunity for Prime Members to save on products from every department, as many of the best Prime Day deals are still live. We've found deals on TVs, Apple products, speakers and more. But this list is all about deals on kitchen tech.
We have quite a few food-enthusiasts on staff here, and most of us have tried out our fair share of cooking gadgets — from the low tech to the super smart. Currently, lots of the kitchen accessories we recommend are on sale. Some of the sale prices match Amazon’s summer sale — but be aware that Black Friday will soon bring another round of (potentially steeper) discounts. Still, these October Prime Day kitchen deals on Instant Pot, Breville, Anova and Ninja remain good buys.
The best Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant Pots
Of all the kitchen gadgets in my home, my favorite is my Instant Pot air fryer. Food I would otherwise microwave comes out crisp and far tastier in not much more time. In second place for cooking MVP has to be the classic Instant Pot, which I rely on to keep me in beans and curry. I picked up both after reading our buyer's guides (to air fryers and kitchen tech, respectively) — but I foolishly paid full price. Reader, don’t make my mistake.
Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $85 ($35 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops. It's the runner up in our guide.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $300 ($100 off): Our premium air fryer pick sold for the same $300 last Prime Day. This huge fryer-and-oven combo can accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, which almost makes it an auxiliary oven — could be a good buy to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner.
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart air fryer for $200 ($30 off): Our recommendation for a good dual-zone air fryer is best for larger kitchens and big meals. It went as low as $150 for Black Friday last year, and may hit that price again this year, but if you don’t want to wait, the Foodi won’t disappoint.
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer for $130 ($40 off): This was the top recommendation in our guide for a long time — and the model I bought for myself. After a year, it still preheats quickly and keeps cooking odors to a minimum. I particularly like how easy it is to clean.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker for $150 ($20 off): These ubiquitous and highly versatile cookers can make just about anything you can dream up — from rice and beans to yogurt. This is the pro version of the Pot we recommend in our buyer's guide to kitchen tech.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $60 (54 percent off): The six-quart Duo is a slightly larger variation on the model we recommend in our Instant Pot guide. It can make thousands of recipes and takes out much of the guesswork allowing even the least chef-like among us to make great food.
The best Prime Day deals on sous vide machines
As Engadget’s Avery Ellis found out recently, sous vide machines can do far more than just cook a steak. To use her words, they are “Millennial crockpots,” whipping up low-effort meals as needed — and fancier fare when called for.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $107 ($42 off): This is the machine that grabbed our editor’s attention once she saw how highly versatile it is. It’s a smaller and less expensive version of the top pick in our buyer’s guide.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide 3.0 for $120 ($80 off): This is the best overall sous vide in our buyer’s guide and this price beats the one from July. We like the easy digital controls and the high flow rate that maintains water temperature better. Also the companion app is stuffed with recipes.
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine for $200 ($50 off): The premium pick in our guide has a powerful 1,100-watt heater that cuts down on cooking times and uses your phone as the controller (just don’t get it if you’re hoping for on-device buttons).
The best Prime Day deals on blenders and juicers
For soups, sauces, soothies and more, there’s not really a substitute for a good blender. Prime Day is a fine opportunity to upgrade an aging model — or snag one for a home cook you know that could use the extra muscle. A juicer can make it easier (or at least tastier) to get your vitamins. And the one we recommend isn’t a pain to clean.
Hamilton Beach 4-in-1 electric immersion hand blender for $25 ($14 off): The motor on our favorite budget immersion blender is rather powerful for its price — there’s a reason it’s been a favorite of price-conscious cooks for over a decade.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $319 ($161 off): This is the gold standard of mixers, beloved by home bakers for years and recommended in our kitchen tech guide. With its ton of available attachments, it’s no unitasker.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $330 ($50 off): We recommend this in our guide to kitchen gadgets thanks to the powerful motor that makes even the toughest ingredients smooth and creamy. This discount matches July’s sale, but the blender went as low as $290 just after Black Friday last year, and may do so again.
The best Prime Day deals on kitchen tech
Here you’ll find all the harder-to-categorize gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. These are the smaller and more specialized devices we’ve tested that have proven their mettle in our own kitchens, or in the case of the pizza oven, the backyard.
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $160 ($40 off): This is close to the all-time low for the machine that earned a high score of 90 in our review. In short, it “makes your frozen dreams come true.”
Meater 2 Plus for $100 ($30 off): The Trager-owned company, Meater, updated its latest meat thermometer with additional sensors, increased heat resistance and overall durability. We liked what we saw in our official review.
Fellow Tally coffee scale for $148 ($37 off): Coffee snobs (a term we use with love) will enjoy the precision of the Tally, as we make clear in our guide to the best gifts for coffee lovers. $148 is the lowest price we've seen this year, just note that you’ll have to be a Prime member to get the deal.
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $56 ($14 off): This matches July’s Prime Day price and a decent price on a kettle that earned a spot on one of our editors’ tiny countertop. It has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks and an elegant gooseneck pour.
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker for $38 ($10 off): We recommend this coffee companion in our small gadget guide because it takes up less space than a drip machine while producing considerably better coffee.
SodaStream Art Bundle for $90 ($60 off): If you want to make soda at home, you may be interested in this Prime-member-only deal that's cheaper than ever. The set includes the sparkling water machine, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles and two bottles of flavor drops.
Expired Prime Day deals
Breville Juice Fountain Plus for $112 ($68 off) : This is the best price of the year on the juicer that impressed us with its extraction abilities. It’s relatively easy to clean if you do it right away and the motor inside is remarkably powerful, though it takes up space. Ooni Karu 16 outdoor pizza oven for $519 ($280 off) : Ooni makes our favorite multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven out of all the oven’s we’ve tested. With its large capacity and built-in thermometer, it can handle full size pizzas — and even cast iron cookware — using wood, charcoal or propane fuel. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 (14 ounce) for $98 ($52 off) : The mug that magically keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature is now cheaper than its ever been — but only for Prime members. We recommend it in our guide to gifts for teachers , though any one can appreciates its utility (just please don't put it in the microwave).
