The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals include up to $325 off Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Get the S24 Ultra for $975, the S24+ for $750 or the S24 for $600 for Amazon Prime Day.

We're seeing steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones — the regular ones, not the Z Flip or Z Fold that were just announced. You can get a whopping $325 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra right now, which brings the final price down to a record low of $975. Prime Day phone deals have also brought all-time-low prices to the Galaxy S24 and S24+, knocking them down to $600 and $750, respectively.

Engadget’s pick for the best premium Android phone, the S24 Ultra has the best display available on a phone today: a 6.8-inch color-rich AMOLED screen with razor-sharp QHD+ resolution. In addition, this year’s model takes a page from Apple’s book by switching from an aluminum to a titanium frame, and its camera has a 5x optical zoom. It even includes an S-Pen (stylus) for more precise and versatile input.

Perhaps more intriguing than traditional phone specs is the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s suite of AI tools. The phone’s Galaxy AI features include proofreading texts, editing images, transcribing recordings and more.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are also heavily discounted for as part of the Prime Day deals. Although not quite super-premium like the Ultra, these are still flagship-quality phones with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In addition, they carry over much of what already worked in the S23 series, including similar camera hardware and battery life.

The standard S24 models also include Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite. You can run some generative AI tools locally, and there’s an additional option to set them to never leave for phone, which is handy for privacy. Features include live translation for voice calls, a live interpreter for in-person conversations, note assist for summaries and formatting, writing assist from the keyboard and image editing.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ $750 $1,000 Save $250 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.