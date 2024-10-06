The best early Prime Day speaker deals include one of our favorites from Marshall

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's a safe bet that Bluetooth speakers will be on sale for October Prime Day, but you can already save on one of our favorites before the event arrives in a few days. The Marshall Emberton II has dropped to $100, which is 41 percent off and about $20 cheaper than the price it's been going for over the past few months. In our testing, we found it to be stylish and compact, and it provides balanced output and 360-degree sound.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Marshall Emberton II is its style, which draws on the company’s history and looks like a scaled-down Marshall amp. Front and center is its vintage-looking metal grille, with the company’s iconic logo prominently displayed. You can order the device in black and cream, both on sale for the same price.

More than looks, though, the Emberton II has upgraded specs from the first-generation model that make it an even better value (especially at this sale price). It has a pair of 10-watt full-range drivers and passive radiators that deliver imposing sound for its size. It isn’t the most room-thumping speaker, with its tuning focusing more on a balanced sound signature than eardrum-blasting power. (But it’s still plenty loud for most uses.)

Like its predecessor, it supports 360-degree sound for a multidirectional experience. If you buy a pair, you can stack them together wirelessly using Marshall’s companion app for more immersive listening. Even if you already own one, its $100 sale price could be an excellent opportunity to get a second and try linking them.

The speaker lasts over 30 hours per charge and can recharge to full in three hours. It has an IP67 dust / water rating, meaning it’s rated for up to 30 minutes of immersion in a few feet of water. The Emberton II only weighs 118 g (4.2 oz).

