The best gifts cards to give this holiday season: Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and others
If you need to pick up a few last-minute gifts, now's the time to turn to digital gift cards.
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This late in the game, it's not possible to ship gifts to friends and family and have them arrive before the holidays. But that's ok because it's never been easier to give a digital gift that will arrive basically whenever you want it to. If you're looking for more creative digital gift ideas, we've got you covered. But right now, you may just be looking for the best gift card ideas that you can buy online and digitally send to the people you love. We've got you covered: these are the best gift cards to send as last-minute gifts this year.
Best gift cards to give for the holidays
Apple gift card
Google Play gift card
For the Android fan who needs a few Pixel accessories, or wants to build out a Nest smart home setup. In addition to the Google Store online, these gift cards can be use to pay for apps and other digital goods in the Play Store.
Best Buy gift card
For the tech-lover who's always on the hunt for their next gadget, or someone who you know wants to pick up a new TV before the big game.
Amazon gift card
For the hardest person to shop for on your list this year, or someone who just got a new Kindle and needs some reading material.
eBay gift card
For the retro gamer on your list who's always searching for another treasure to add to their collection.
Uber gift card
For anyone that could use a ride to the airport or back home after a night out with friends.
Lyft gift card
Same as Uber — they're pretty interchangeable at this point, particularly for anyone in your life who lives in or around a big city.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month) gift card
For the person who's hard to tear away from their Series X.
PlayStation Store gift card
For the person who just got a PS5 and wants to play all the games.
Nintendo eShop gift card
For the Mario or Zelda fan that's got everything else a Switch owner could want.
GameStop gift card
For the gamer in your life who isn't loyal to just one platform (or someone who still likes to hit up their local GameStop from time to time).
Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.