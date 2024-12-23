The best gifts cards to give this holiday season: Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and others

If you need to pick up a few last-minute gifts, now's the time to turn to digital gift cards.

By Valentina Palladino
Best gifts cards to give this holiday season Engadget

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This late in the game, it's not possible to ship gifts to friends and family and have them arrive before the holidays. But that's ok because it's never been easier to give a digital gift that will arrive basically whenever you want it to. If you're looking for more creative digital gift ideas, we've got you covered. But right now, you may just be looking for the best gift card ideas that you can buy online and digitally send to the people you love. We've got you covered: these are the best gift cards to send as last-minute gifts this year.

AppleApple

Apple gift card

$25+

For the person who just got a new iPhone or a MacBook and could use some accessories. These gift cards can be used on physical products, or apps and subscriptions purchased through the App Store.

See at Amazon
GoogleGoogle

Google Play gift card

$25+

For the Android fan who needs a few Pixel accessories, or wants to build out a Nest smart home setup. In addition to the Google Store online, these gift cards can be use to pay for apps and other digital goods in the Play Store.

See at Amazon
Best BuyBest Buy

Best Buy gift card

$15+

For the tech-lover who's always on the hunt for their next gadget, or someone who you know wants to pick up a new TV before the big game.

See at Amazon
AmazonAmazon

Amazon gift card

$5+$50.00

For the hardest person to shop for on your list this year, or someone who just got a new Kindle and needs some reading material.

See at Amazon
eBayeBay

eBay gift card

$25+

For the retro gamer on your list who's always searching for another treasure to add to their collection.

See at eBay
UberUber

Uber gift card

$15+

For anyone that could use a ride to the airport or back home after a night out with friends.

See at Amazon
LyftLyft

Lyft gift card

$25+

Same as Uber — they're pretty interchangeable at this point, particularly for anyone in your life who lives in or around a big city.

See at Amazon
XboxXbox

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month) gift card

For the person who's hard to tear away from their Series X.

See at Amazon
PlayStationPlayStation

PlayStation Store gift card

$10+$10.00

For the person who just got a PS5 and wants to play all the games.

See at Amazon
NintendoNintendo

Nintendo eShop gift card

$10+$50.00

For the Mario or Zelda fan that's got everything else a Switch owner could want.

See at Walmart
GameStopGameStop

GameStop gift card

$15+$15.00

For the gamer in your life who isn't loyal to just one platform (or someone who still likes to hit up their local GameStop from time to time).

See at Amazon

Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.

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