The best gifts cards to give this holiday season: Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and others

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This late in the game, it's not possible to ship gifts to friends and family and have them arrive before the holidays. But that's ok because it's never been easier to give a digital gift that will arrive basically whenever you want it to. If you're looking for more creative digital gift ideas, we've got you covered. But right now, you may just be looking for the best gift card ideas that you can buy online and digitally send to the people you love. We've got you covered: these are the best gift cards to send as last-minute gifts this year.

Best gift cards to give for the holidays

Apple

Apple gift card

$25+ For the person who just got a new iPhone or a MacBook and could use some accessories. These gift cards can be used on physical products, or apps and subscriptions purchased through the App Store. See at Amazon

Google

Google Play gift card

$25+ For the Android fan who needs a few Pixel accessories, or wants to build out a Nest smart home setup. In addition to the Google Store online, these gift cards can be use to pay for apps and other digital goods in the Play Store. See at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy gift card

$15+ For the tech-lover who's always on the hunt for their next gadget, or someone who you know wants to pick up a new TV before the big game. See at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon gift card

$5+ $50.00 For the hardest person to shop for on your list this year, or someone who just got a new Kindle and needs some reading material. See at Amazon

Uber

Uber gift card

$15+ For anyone that could use a ride to the airport or back home after a night out with friends. See at Amazon

Lyft

Lyft gift card

$25+ Same as Uber — they're pretty interchangeable at this point, particularly for anyone in your life who lives in or around a big city. See at Amazon

PlayStation

PlayStation Store gift card

$10+ $10.00 For the person who just got a PS5 and wants to play all the games. See at Amazon

Nintendo

Nintendo eShop gift card

$10+ $50.00 For the Mario or Zelda fan that's got everything else a Switch owner could want. See at Walmart

GameStop

GameStop gift card

$15+ $15.00 For the gamer in your life who isn't loyal to just one platform (or someone who still likes to hit up their local GameStop from time to time). See at Amazon

Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.